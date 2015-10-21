BRIEF-Blackstone Mortgage Trust prices public offering of convertible senior notes
* Blackstone mortgage trust announces pricing of public offering of convertible senior notes
Oct 21 Indluplace Properties Ltd
* Amount of capital raised was increased from r350 million to r470 million through placing of 44.8 mln shares at a price of r10.50 per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackstone mortgage trust announces pricing of public offering of convertible senior notes
* Impact of softer S$ interest rates offset by higher loan volumes