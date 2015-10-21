BRIEF-Blackstone Mortgage Trust prices public offering of convertible senior notes
* Blackstone mortgage trust announces pricing of public offering of convertible senior notes
Oct 21 John Holt Plc :
* Says notified Nigerian Stock Exchange of death of director, Chief Dennis Onyemaechi Odife which occurred on Oct. 3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackstone mortgage trust announces pricing of public offering of convertible senior notes
* Impact of softer S$ interest rates offset by higher loan volumes