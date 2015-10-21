BRIEF-Reffind announces resignation of Robert Van Es as acting CEO
* Says acting CEO Robert Van Es has announced his resignation
Oct 21 Digitouch SpA :
* Signs refinancing agreement of the financing granted by Banca Unicredit on August 1, 2014 and destined for the acquisition of company Performedia
* Refinancing agreement is worth 1.7 million euros ($1.93 million) and is signed for the duration of five years
* Ellipsiz Communications Ltd announces appointment of new chief financial officer