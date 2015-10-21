UPDATE 1-DBS reports steady Q1 net profit, wealth management outperforms
* Impact of softer S$ interest rates offset by higher loan volumes
Oct 21 Efficient Group Ltd
* Sees HEPS for year ending Aug 31 to be between 29.15 and 34.90 cents per share, being between 211 pct and 272 pct higher Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Impact of softer S$ interest rates offset by higher loan volumes
May 2 William Blair & Company has agreed to pay $4.5 million to settle charges of payment errors and disclosure failure, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.