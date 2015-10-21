BRIEF-The Keg Royalties Income Fund reports Q1 2017 results
* The Keg Royalties Income Fund reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Oct 21 Bossa Ticaret Ve Sanayi Isletmeleri Tas :
* Postpones 15 million lira ($5.18 million) bond issuance due to market conditions Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8974 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* The Keg Royalties Income Fund reports first quarter 2017 financial results
MEXICO CITY, May 1 The Mexican and U.S. governments agreed to extend the deadline for negotiations over a sugar trade agreement to June 5, a source with knowledge of the talks said on Monday, as both sides seek a new deal amid heightened tensions between the neighbors.