BRIEF-The Keg Royalties Income Fund reports Q1 2017 results
Oct 21 Somfy SA :
* Q3 revenue 265.0 million euros ($300.72 million) versus 243.5 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1jTLmsb Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8812 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, May 1 The Mexican and U.S. governments agreed to extend the deadline for negotiations over a sugar trade agreement to June 5, a source with knowledge of the talks said on Monday, as both sides seek a new deal amid heightened tensions between the neighbors.