Oct 21 Econocom Group SA :

* Revenue for nine months stands at 1,585 million euros ($1.80 billion), up 12 pct

* 2015 financial guidance and 2017 strategic objectives confirmed

* Confirms its financial guidance for 2015: another year of organic growth in revenue, a rise in recurring operating profit and a strong increase in restated net earnings per share

* Confirms strategic objectives for 2017: 150 million euros in recurring operating profit and 3 billion euros in revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8820 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)