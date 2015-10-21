UPDATE 1-DBS reports steady Q1 net profit, wealth management outperforms
* Impact of softer S$ interest rates offset by higher loan volumes
Oct 21 Gottex Fund Management Holdings Ltd :
* Total fee-earning assets for group at Sept. 30 were $8.25 billion compared to $8.55 billion at June 30
* Reduction in AUM influenced by negative fund performance due to global market dislocation in Q3, loss of advisory mandate
* Expects to return to operational profitability in first half of 2016
Source text: bit.ly/1PAoXNG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Impact of softer S$ interest rates offset by higher loan volumes
May 2 William Blair & Company has agreed to pay $4.5 million to settle charges of payment errors and disclosure failure, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.