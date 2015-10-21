UPDATE 1-DBS reports steady Q1 net profit, wealth management outperforms
* Impact of softer S$ interest rates offset by higher loan volumes
Oct 21 Spice Private Equity AG :
* Q3 net profit of $7.4 million (Q3 2014: net profit of $18.4 million (restated))
* During Q3 generated income of $7.8 million (Q3 2014: income of $23.5 million (restated))
* During Q3 net asset value grew significantly, reaching $39.20 per share as of Set. 30 (June 30: $37.83 per share, +3.6 pct) Source text - bit.ly/1jAZUxi Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Impact of softer S$ interest rates offset by higher loan volumes
May 2 William Blair & Company has agreed to pay $4.5 million to settle charges of payment errors and disclosure failure, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.