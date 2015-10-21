UPDATE 1-DBS reports steady Q1 net profit, wealth management outperforms
* Impact of softer S$ interest rates offset by higher loan volumes
Oct 21 Gecina SA :
* H1 gross rentals of 424.7 million euros ($481.8 million) versus 432.3 million euros a year ago
* H1 recurrent net income group share of 265.4 million euros versus 244.2 million euros a year gao
* Upgrades to over 10 pct its growth objective of recurring net income for FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 William Blair & Company has agreed to pay $4.5 million to settle charges of payment errors and disclosure failure, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.