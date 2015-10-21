BRIEF-Blackstone Mortgage Trust prices public offering of convertible senior notes
* Blackstone mortgage trust announces pricing of public offering of convertible senior notes
Oct 21 BP Plc
* BP and China Huadian Corporation today signed a sale and purchase agreement
* BP to sell Huadian up to 1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year worth up to $10 billion over next 20 years
* BP and China National Petroleum Corp entered into framework agreement on strategic cooperation covering potential shale gas exploration in Sichuan Basin Further company coverage:
* At its shareholder meeting, shareholders voted 97.93% in favour of approving the spin-out of Mason Resources Corp