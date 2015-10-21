UPDATE 1-DBS reports steady Q1 net profit, wealth management outperforms
* Impact of softer S$ interest rates offset by higher loan volumes
Oct 21 Bookrunners
* Bpifrance launches the disposal of part of its stake in eiffage
* Disposal by bpifrance of about 2.8 mln eiffage shares, representing c2.9% of eiffage share capital, through accelerated bookbuilt offering
* Bpifrance intends to remain a major shareholder in the capital of Eiffage
* Final terms of the placement will be determined at the end of the bookbuilding process and should be announced on or around 22 oct
* Placement is led by citigroup and goldman sachs international, acting as joint bookrunners on behalf of bpifrance participations
* Impact of softer S$ interest rates offset by higher loan volumes
May 2 William Blair & Company has agreed to pay $4.5 million to settle charges of payment errors and disclosure failure, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.