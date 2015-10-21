Oct 21 Bookrunners

* Bpifrance launches the disposal of part of its stake in eiffage

* Disposal by bpifrance of about 2.8 mln eiffage shares, representing c2.9% of eiffage share capital, through accelerated bookbuilt offering

* Bpifrance intends to remain a major shareholder in the capital of Eiffage

* Final terms of the placement will be determined at the end of the bookbuilding process and should be announced on or around 22 oct

* Placement is led by citigroup and goldman sachs international, acting as joint bookrunners on behalf of bpifrance participations