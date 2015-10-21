Oct 21 Transnational Corporation Of Nigeria Plc :

* Says group revenue for period ended Sept. 30, 2015 of 30.43 billion naira versus 31.40 billion naira last year

* Says group pre-tax profit for nine months ended Sept. 30, 2015 of 7.19 billion naira versus 9.71 billion naira last year