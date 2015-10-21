Oct 21 Scania Ab says:

* Demand for heavy trucks in europe remains strong and high level of activity in transport industry provides confidence for future.

* Is maintaining a high market share in europe in truck market as well as on bus and coach side.

* The European heavy truck market seems to have gained momentum and as yet there are no indications that activity will decline during the next few quarters.

* Order bookings in Europe remained strong despite seasonal effects. Meanwhile, demand is still very weak in Brazil even though Latin America as a whole is not without its bright spots, such as Argentina, Chile and Peru.

* The low level of demand continued in Russia and in the Middle East.

* Scania's total order bookings amounted to 14,921 (16,989) trucks during Q3 2015.

* On the bus and coach side, Scania's market share in Europe was 6.8 percent during the first nine months of 2015, compared to 5.1 percent during the year-earlier period. (Stockholm Newsroom)