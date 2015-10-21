Oct 21 Scania Ab says:
* Demand for heavy trucks in europe remains strong and high
level of activity in transport industry provides confidence for
future.
* Is maintaining a high market share in europe in truck
market as well as on bus and coach side.
* The European heavy truck market seems to have gained
momentum and as yet there are no indications that activity
will decline during the next few quarters.
* Order bookings in Europe remained strong despite seasonal
effects. Meanwhile, demand is still very weak in Brazil even
though Latin America as a whole is not without its bright spots,
such as Argentina, Chile and Peru.
* The low level of demand continued in Russia and in the
Middle East.
* Scania's total order bookings amounted to 14,921 (16,989)
trucks during Q3 2015.
* On the bus and coach side, Scania's market share in Europe
was 6.8 percent during the first nine months of 2015, compared
to 5.1 percent during the year-earlier period.
(Stockholm Newsroom)