UPDATE 1-DBS reports steady Q1 net profit, wealth management outperforms
* Impact of softer S$ interest rates offset by higher loan volumes
(Corrects to interim CEO from CEO in the headline)
Oct 21 Prudential Plc :
* Announces departure of Jackie Hunt as chief executive, Prudential UK & Europe, with immediate effect
* Appointment of John Foley as Hunt's interim successor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Impact of softer S$ interest rates offset by higher loan volumes
May 2 William Blair & Company has agreed to pay $4.5 million to settle charges of payment errors and disclosure failure, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.