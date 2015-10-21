Oct 21 Ratos Ab says:

* Ratos has appointed Carnegie and Handelsbanken capital markets to evaluate conditions for a placement of shares in Inwido AB.

* Ratos currently owns 6,000,000 shares, corresponding to 10.4% of capital and votes in Inwido.

* If a transaction is carried out, sale will take place and price of shares will be determined through an accelerated bookbuilding process to a limited number of nordic and international institutional investors. Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)