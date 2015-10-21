Oct 21 ING Groep NV :

* ING to start strategic partnership and launch pilot with fintech Kabbage

* As part of partnership, ING and Kabbage will start a pilot in Spain, offering small and medium enterprises loans up to 100,000 euros ($113,440) Source text for Eikon:

