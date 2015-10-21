UPDATE 1-DBS reports steady Q1 net profit, wealth management outperforms
* Impact of softer S$ interest rates offset by higher loan volumes
Oct 21 Courtois SA :
* Q3 revenue 155,000 euros ($175,878.50) versus 155,000 euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8813 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Impact of softer S$ interest rates offset by higher loan volumes
May 2 William Blair & Company has agreed to pay $4.5 million to settle charges of payment errors and disclosure failure, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.