Oct 22 Talentum Oyj :

* Q3 net sales 14.4 million euros ($16.3 million) versus 13.7 million euros year ago

* Q3 operating income ex-items 0.3 million euros versus loss 0.4 million euros year ago

* Estimates is that its net sales will remain approximately on same level as in 2015

* Operating income without non-recurring items in 2016 is preliminarily estimated to be higher than in 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8824 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)