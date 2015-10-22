UPDATE 3-Macy's and Kohl's weak sales weigh on department store shares
* Kohl's shares drop after initial gain (Adds details from conference call, analysts' comments; updates shares)
Oct 22 Trelleborg AB
* Q4 market outlook: demand is expected to be on a par with, or slightly weaker, than Q3 of 2015, adjusted for seasonal variations
* Q3 net sales for Q3 of 2015 increased by 6 percent (6) to SEK 5,975 m (5,618)
* Q3 operating profit, excluding participation in TrelleborgVibracoustic and items affecting comparability, rose 9 percent to SEK 798 m (730)
* Says activities aimed at preparing TrelleborgVibracoustic for a potential initial public offering are progressing according to plan
* Reuters poll: Trelleborg Q3 sales were seen at SEK 6,104 million, core ebit ex jv SEK 768 million
* Says low oil price and weak performance of agricultural machinery has impeded parts of group
* Says in this area, we do not foresee any improvement in next few quarters
* Says it is assessed that several customers have adapted their inventory levels as a result of higher degree of uncertainty and this is expected to continue in q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Kohl's shares drop after initial gain (Adds details from conference call, analysts' comments; updates shares)
BARCELONA, May 11 Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday he expects to be back up to speed in Spain this weekend after struggling for pace in Russia.