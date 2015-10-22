Oct 22 Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA :

* 9-month net profit 16.5 million euros ($18.70 million) versus 19.9 million euros year ago

* 9-month EBITDA 25.4 million euros versus 28.9 million euros year ago

* 9-month revenue 178.5 million euros versus 175.5 million euros year ago

* Total debt 44.1 million euros at end-Sept. versus 36.3 million euros at end-Dec. 2014

* Sees FY 2016 operating income growth rate from high single digit (between 0-10 percent) to low double digit (between 10-20 percent) Source text for Eikon: [ID: nCNM1Kl57H]

