UPDATE 1-CFM says Boeing has engines for 737 MAX that are cleared to fly
SEATTLE, May 11 Aircraft engine maker CFM International said on Thursday that Boeing Co has engines in stock for its grounded 737 MAX that are cleared to fly.
Oct 22 Essilor Sa
* Says Q3 sales rise 4.8 percent like-for-like
* Says confirms 2015 targets
* Says Q3 sales 1.62 billion euros, up 14.5 percent on reported basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
SEATTLE, May 11 Aircraft engine maker CFM International said on Thursday that Boeing Co has engines in stock for its grounded 737 MAX that are cleared to fly.
* Announced results from U.S. post-market approval study evaluating 'real-world' patients implanted with S-ICD System