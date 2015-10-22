Oct 22 Famous Brands Ltd

* Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial results for the six months ended 31 August 2015

* Revenue up to R1.998 billion +27%

* Headline earnings per share up to 241 cents for six months ended 31 August 2015

* Dividends up to 190 cents per share + 23%

Franchising, logistics and manufacturing, will enhance group's performance over next six months