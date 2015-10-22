UPDATE 1-CFM says Boeing has engines for 737 MAX that are cleared to fly
SEATTLE, May 11 Aircraft engine maker CFM International said on Thursday that Boeing Co has engines in stock for its grounded 737 MAX that are cleared to fly.
Oct 22 Onxeo SA :
* Onxeo announces data demonstrating high patient compliance and acceptability of Validive for treatment of severe oral mucositis
* Announced compliance and patient acceptability results from a global phase 2 clinical trial demonstrating daily treatment application of Validive (Clonidine Lauriad)
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SEATTLE, May 11 Aircraft engine maker CFM International said on Thursday that Boeing Co has engines in stock for its grounded 737 MAX that are cleared to fly.
* Announced results from U.S. post-market approval study evaluating 'real-world' patients implanted with S-ICD System