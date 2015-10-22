Oct 22 Segro Plc
* Trading update
* "Occupational conditions continue to be favourable,
particularly in our UK portfolio"
* We remain optimistic about our full year operating
performance
* Continuing positive leasing trend seen in first half of
2015, we contracted 10.6 million stg of new rent during Q3 (Q3
2014: 6.5 million stg)
* Vacancy rate has improved to 6.6 per cent (7.4 per cent at
June. 30, 2015)
* In 9 months to Sept. 30, 2015, new rents on review and
renewal were 3.0 pct higher in UK
* Have invested approximately 40 million stg in current
pipeline in Q3
* A further 150 million stg of expected capital expenditure
required to complete these projects
* Net debt (including our share of debt in joint ventures)
at Sept. 30, 2015 was 2.2 billion stg
