Oct 22 London Stock Exchange Group Plc
* For period to 21 october 2015, including revenues and KPIS
for three months ended 30 september 2015 (Q3)
* Q3 total income from continuing operations up 11 pct and
rose 8 pct year-to-date
* Headline Q3 total income 1 up 85 pct to 589.3 million stg
and 9 months year-to-date up 83 pct, to 1,798.1 million stg
* Q3 revenues from continuing operations (excluding assets
held for sale) up 12 pct to 326.4 million stg; up 10 pct for 9
months year-to-date at 897.4 million stg
* All business divisions delivering growth on an underlying,
organic and constant currency basis
* Made good progress in Q3 and year-to-date, despite
exchange rate headwinds
* In secondary markets, both UK and Italian cash equity
trading and fixed income trading is running in line with levels
in September
