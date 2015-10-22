Oct 22 Ladbrokes Plc

* Group net revenue down 0.7 percent in q3, excluding world cup up 2.0 percent

* Q3 group ebit (2) £14.3m

* Performance in line with our expectations

* Proposed merger with coral is on track and, after raising £1.35 billion bank debt to finance merged group, we will shortly be issuing shareholder circular.