Oct 22 Wereldhave Belgium CVA :

* Q3 increased rental income to 34.8 million euros ($39.4 million)(2014: 28.2 million euros)

* Q3 fair value real estate portfolio, including development projects: 774.5 million euros

* 9 month EPRA occupancy rate 93.7 pct versus 94.1 pct at Dec 31, 2014

* Construction and development of the retail park, adjacent to the shopping centre 'les bastions' at Tournai, is in the final phase

* Expects a direct result per share over 2015 between 5.60 and 5.65 euros (2014: 5.29 euros)

