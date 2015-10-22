Oct 22 Wereldhave Belgium CVA :
* Q3 increased rental income to 34.8 million euros ($39.4
million)(2014: 28.2 million euros)
* Q3 fair value real estate portfolio, including development
projects: 774.5 million euros
* 9 month EPRA occupancy rate 93.7 pct versus 94.1 pct at
Dec 31, 2014
* Construction and development of the retail park, adjacent
to the shopping centre 'les bastions' at Tournai, is in the
final phase
* Expects a direct result per share over 2015 between 5.60
and 5.65 euros (2014: 5.29 euros)
($1 = 0.8827 euros)
