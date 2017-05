Oct 22 Sagax AB :

* Q3 rental income 330 million Swedish crowns ($39.6 million)versus 280 million crowns year ago

* Q3 pre-tax profit 195 million crowns versus 127 million crowns year ago

* Sees result from property management for 2015 to be of 880 million crowns with current property portfolio and announced acquisitions and sales

($1 = 8.3239 Swedish crowns)