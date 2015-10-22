Oct 22 Ibstock Plc IPO-IBS.L:
* Announcement of offer price
* Announces successful pricing of its initial public
offering of 162,200,000 ordinary shares at 190 pence per
ordinary share
* Based on offer price, market capitalisation of company at
commencement of conditional dealings will be 770.5 mln stg
* Following admission, co will have 405,500,000 ordinary
shares in issue, with a free float of 40 percent assuming no
exercise of over-allotment option
* Company will receive 100.0 mln stg of gross proceeds from
offer
* Offer is expected to raise gross proceeds of 208.2 mln stg
for selling shareholders comprising of Diamond (the Bain Capital
Fund), certain individuals from co's management
* Conditional dealings will commence on London Stock
Exchange at 8.00 a.m. today under ticker "IBST"
