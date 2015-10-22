Oct 22 Vivoline Medical AB :

* To carry out rights issue of up to 6,098,752 shares and 3,811,720 warrants of series TO 2 in form of units

* Issue to generate proceeds of initially up to 25 million Swedish crowns ($3.00 million), plus additionally up to about 15.6 million crowns from exercise of warrants

* Subscription price: 32.80 crowns per unit, corresponding to 4.10 crowns per share

* Subscription period: Nov. 19 to Dec. 3, 2015 Source text for Eikon:

