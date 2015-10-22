UPDATE 3-Macy's and Kohl's weak sales weigh on department store shares
* Kohl's shares drop after initial gain (Adds details from conference call, analysts' comments; updates shares)
Oct 22 Hunter Douglas NV :
* Hunter Douglas acquires Stevens, UK
* Stevens is based in Brechin, about 60 km north of Glasgow, has annual sales of about 8.0 million pounds ($12.3 million) and employs 100 people
Source text: bit.ly/1W5HY9D Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6482 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Kohl's shares drop after initial gain (Adds details from conference call, analysts' comments; updates shares)
BARCELONA, May 11 Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday he expects to be back up to speed in Spain this weekend after struggling for pace in Russia.