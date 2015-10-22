UPDATE 1-CFM says Boeing has engines for 737 MAX that are cleared to fly
SEATTLE, May 11 Aircraft engine maker CFM International said on Thursday that Boeing Co has engines in stock for its grounded 737 MAX that are cleared to fly.
Oct 22 Orexo Ab
* Q3 total net revenues amounted to MSEK 139.5 (130.7).
* Q3 Zubsolv net revenue amounted to MSEK 110.8 (68.4).
* Q3 earnings after tax were MSEK -46.1 (-36.8).
* Zubsolv excluded from CVS Caremark preferred position in 2016 after closed tender process.
* New exclusive agreement with unnamed Pharmacy Benefit Manager in Managed Medicaid.
* U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced intention to expand patient access to treatment of opioid dependence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
SEATTLE, May 11 Aircraft engine maker CFM International said on Thursday that Boeing Co has engines in stock for its grounded 737 MAX that are cleared to fly.
* Announced results from U.S. post-market approval study evaluating 'real-world' patients implanted with S-ICD System