Oct 22 Orexo Ab

* Q3 total net revenues amounted to MSEK 139.5 (130.7).

* Q3 Zubsolv net revenue amounted to MSEK 110.8 (68.4).

* Q3 earnings after tax were MSEK -46.1 (-36.8).

* Zubsolv excluded from CVS Caremark preferred position in 2016 after closed tender process.

* New exclusive agreement with unnamed Pharmacy Benefit Manager in Managed Medicaid.

* U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced intention to expand patient access to treatment of opioid dependence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)