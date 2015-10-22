Oct 22 Rathbone Brothers Plc

* Total funds under management (fum) were £27.6 billion at 30 september 2015; down 2.5% from £28.3 billion at 30 june 2015, compared to a decrease of 7.0% in ftse 100 index and 3.8% in ftse wma balanced index in three months ended 30 september 2015.

* Net operating income was £55.6 million for three months ended 30 september 2015, up 13.5% from £49.0 million in q3 of 2014.

* Net interest income of £2.7 million in q3 was up 17.4% from £2.3 million in same period in 2014.

* Fum in rathbone unit trust management at 30 september 2015 were £2.8 billion, up 3.7% from £2.7 billion at 30 june 2015. Net inflows for quarter were £99 million compared to £100 million a year ago.