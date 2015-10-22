Oct 22 Amplifon SpA :

* Reports 9-month revenue 733.7 million euros ($829.96 million) versus 623.3 million euros a year ago

* 9-month net profit 25.3 million euros versus 26.1 million euros a year ago

* Sees to confirm positive performance in terms of turnover and profitability for the rest of FY 2015

