BRIEF-Boston Scientific announces results of study evaluating patients implanted with S-ICD System
* Announced results from U.S. post-market approval study evaluating 'real-world' patients implanted with S-ICD System
Oct 22 Amplifon SpA :
* Reports 9-month revenue 733.7 million euros ($829.96 million) versus 623.3 million euros a year ago
* 9-month net profit 25.3 million euros versus 26.1 million euros a year ago
* Sees to confirm positive performance in terms of turnover and profitability for the rest of FY 2015
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8840 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announced results from U.S. post-market approval study evaluating 'real-world' patients implanted with S-ICD System
* Greek stocks rise for 13th day (Adds details, closing prices)