Oct 22 Russian Standard:

* Announces successful restructuring of two issues of subordinated eurobonds of Russian Standard Bank due 2020 and 2024

* Says court approved eurobond restructuring on Oct. 22

* Says restructuring plan assumes early payment to holders of subordinated eurobonds due 2020 and 2024 of 18 pct of the nominal value in cash

* Says restructuring plan assumes also issue of new 7-year eurobonds for the remaining amount, secured with 49 pct of shares of Russian Standard Bank

* Says the bank will not have obligations under the new bonds, allowing it to increase base capital for over $450 million (Gdynia Newsroom)