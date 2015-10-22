UPDATE 3-AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault CEO - WSJ
May 11 American International Group is planning to name former company executive Brian Duperreault as chief executive, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Wednesday.
Oct 22 Russian Standard:
* Announces successful restructuring of two issues of subordinated eurobonds of Russian Standard Bank due 2020 and 2024
* Says court approved eurobond restructuring on Oct. 22
* Says restructuring plan assumes early payment to holders of subordinated eurobonds due 2020 and 2024 of 18 pct of the nominal value in cash
* Says restructuring plan assumes also issue of new 7-year eurobonds for the remaining amount, secured with 49 pct of shares of Russian Standard Bank
* Says the bank will not have obligations under the new bonds, allowing it to increase base capital for over $450 million (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 11 Banco BPM Chief Executive Giuseppe Castagna tells analyst call: