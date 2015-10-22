Oct 22 Bilia Ab says:

* Johnny Capor new CFO at Bilia.

* Capor comes to Bilia from KF/Coop, where he has served as CFO since 2006.

* He will begin his employment at Bilia on 1 December 2015 and assume the post of CFO after the Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2016. Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)