Oct 22 Nokia Oyj :
* Says its Board of Directors has resolved to convene an
extraordinary general meeting to be held on December 2, 2015.
* Says the Board of Directors reiterates unanimous
recommendation to the shareholders to vote in favor of the
proposals made to the extraordinary general meeting regarding
the transaction with Alcatel-Lucent.
* Says the Board of Directors proposes to the Extraordinary
General Meeting that it authorizes the Board to resolve to issue
in total a maximum of 2 100 million shares in one or more issues
during the effective period of the authorization.
