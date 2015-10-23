BRIEF-The Ensign Group acquires Home Health Operations in Seattle, Washington
Oct 23 Medistim ASA
* Sales ended at 61.6 million Norwegian crowns ($7.45 million) for third quarter versus 52.0 million crowns, an 18.5 pct growth
* Operating profit (EBIT) for third quarter ended at 12.7 million crowns versus 10.0 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2685 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CHICAGO, May 11 Democratic lawmakers in Illinois on Thursday said they have placed on hold a bill that expands state-funded coverage of abortions for low-income residents and state employees but faces a likely veto from the state's Republican governor.