Oct 23 Investor Ab

* Says net asset value per share at quarter end SEK 338, a decrease of SEK 29 per share

* Says Jan-Sep basic earnings per share SEK 3,57

* Consolidated net profit for the period, which includes unrealized change in value, was SEK 2,718 m. (SEK 3.57 basic earnings per share), compared to SEK 37,693 m. (SEK 49.48 basic earnings per share) for the same period 2014. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)