Oct 22 Mondo TV SpA :

* Executes syndication agreement with company Vietcontent, based in Vietnam, for granting of diffusion rights on certain animated programs in Vietnam

* The license relates to about 100 hours of programs, produced or just distributed by Mondo TV, and will allow the diffusion of the licensed programs on the main Vietnamese TV channels

* The license will have a three year duration

