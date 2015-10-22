Oct 22 HumanOptics AG :

* FY revenue in the amount of 9.005 million euros ($10.19 million) after 10.265 million euros in the previous year

* FY loss after tax 138,000 euros after 203,000 euros in the previous year

* For current fiscal year 2015/2016, management board again expects increase in revenues to double-digit-million range

* Sees FY 2015/2016 result to return to level of FY 2013/2014