BRIEF-Zhejiang Xianju Pharma gets approval to issue 400 mln yuan medium-term notes
* Says it gets approval to issue 400 million yuan ($57.95 million) medium-term notes
Oct 22 HumanOptics AG :
* FY revenue in the amount of 9.005 million euros ($10.19 million) after 10.265 million euros in the previous year
* FY loss after tax 138,000 euros after 203,000 euros in the previous year
* For current fiscal year 2015/2016, management board again expects increase in revenues to double-digit-million range
* Sees FY 2015/2016 result to return to level of FY 2013/2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8840 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 11 Italian banks shone in lacklustre European trading on Thursday after results led by Unicredit whose results indicated its turnaround was gathering pace.