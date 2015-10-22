Oct 22 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) :

* Announced plans to remove a number of ineffective communication requirements from its handbook

* Also set out its intention to consult to remove a number of existing disclosures as part of its commitment to create a sustainable regulatory framework

* Reviewing feedback received on smarter consumer communications discussion paper and will consider whether further changes can be made to improve customer outcomes.

* Proposing to amend rules and guidance on consumer-friendly principles and practices of financial management, short report

* Proposing to amend initial disclosure document/combined initial disclosure document and services and costs disclosure document

* Consultation will close on 18 December 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/1PCebqo)