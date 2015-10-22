UPDATE 3-AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault CEO - WSJ
May 11 American International Group is planning to name former company executive Brian Duperreault as chief executive, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Wednesday.
Oct 22 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) :
* Announced plans to remove a number of ineffective communication requirements from its handbook
* Also set out its intention to consult to remove a number of existing disclosures as part of its commitment to create a sustainable regulatory framework
* Reviewing feedback received on smarter consumer communications discussion paper and will consider whether further changes can be made to improve customer outcomes.
* Proposing to amend rules and guidance on consumer-friendly principles and practices of financial management, short report
* Proposing to amend initial disclosure document/combined initial disclosure document and services and costs disclosure document
* Consultation will close on 18 December 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/1PCebqo)
May 11 American International Group is planning to name former company executive Brian Duperreault as chief executive, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Wednesday.
May 11 Banco BPM Chief Executive Giuseppe Castagna tells analyst call: