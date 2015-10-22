Oct 22 Hemfosa Fastigheter AB :

* Söderport Fastigheter AB, which is owned in equal shares by Hemfosa and AB Sagax, makes divestments of eight properties totaling 154 million Swedish crowns ($18.5 million) in three separate transactions

* Properties will be relinquished in Q4 of 2015 and Q1 of 2016

* Hemfosa's capital gain totals 8 million crowns

Source text: bit.ly/1M7Q7VB

($1 = 8.3258 Swedish crowns)