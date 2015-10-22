Oct 22 Mediatel SA :
* Central Fund of Immovables Sp. z o.o. (CFI) and Open
Finance Obligacji Przedsiebiorstw Fundusz Inwestycyjny Zamkniety
Aktywów Niepublicznych (Open Finance OPFIZAN)
* Under letter of intent (LoI) Central Fund of Immovables
will buy series K_01 bonds of Hawe SA worth in total
15.43 million zlotys ($4.1 million) and series C_01 bonds of
Hawe Telekom Sp. Z o.o. worth 5 million zlotys from Open Finance
OPFIZAN
* Open Finance OPFIZAN to buy 2-year bonds issued by Central
Fund of Immovables for 33 million zlotys
* Central Fund of Immovables Sp. z o.o. is unit of CFI
Holding SA
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7823 zlotys)
(Gdynia Newsroom)