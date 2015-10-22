BRIEF-Kofola reports first-quarter net loss widening to CZK 68 mln
* Kofola says first-quarter revenue drops 8.4 percent year-on-year to 1.344 billion crowns ($54.99 million)
Oct 22 Skiens Aktiemolle ASA :
* Following sale of mill plant has decided to initiate review and assessment of the company's strategic opportunities
* Dissolution and liquidation of the company is an alternative
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Kofola says first-quarter revenue drops 8.4 percent year-on-year to 1.344 billion crowns ($54.99 million)
* Boatwright comes to Chipotle from Arby's Restaurant Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: