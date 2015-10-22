Oct 22 Your Image SA
* Its shareholders resolved to raise the company's capital
via issue of 46,428,000 series E shares to Blanka Aleksandra
Blasik and Michal Przylecki in exchange for shares in Telma
Agency Communications Sp. z o.o.
* In exchange for its series E shares to acquire 315 shares
in Telma Agency Communications (100 pct stake) worth 6.5 million
zlotys ($1.7 million)
* Series E shares to be issued via private placement at 0.14
zloty per share
* Resolves to issue up to 2,072,860 series F shares at issue
price of 0.14 zlotys each
* Resolves to change name to Telma Communications SA
($1 = 3.8282 zlotys)
