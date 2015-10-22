Oct 22 Your Image SA

* Its shareholders resolved to raise the company's capital via issue of 46,428,000 series E shares to Blanka Aleksandra Blasik and Michal Przylecki in exchange for shares in Telma Agency Communications Sp. z o.o.

* In exchange for its series E shares to acquire 315 shares in Telma Agency Communications (100 pct stake) worth 6.5 million zlotys ($1.7 million)

* Series E shares to be issued via private placement at 0.14 zloty per share

* Resolves to issue up to 2,072,860 series F shares at issue price of 0.14 zlotys each

* Resolves to change name to Telma Communications SA Source texts:

