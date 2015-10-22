Oct 22 Vetoquinol SA :

* Reference product sales for first 9 months of 2015 119.1 million euros ($132.63 million)

* Sales for first nine months of 2015 rose 8.7 pct to 251.8 million euros

* 9 Month organic growth to 0.7 pct

* Says Q3 sales growth amounted to 2.9 pct

* Q3 revenue 84.6 million euros versus 82.2 million euros year ago

* Says remains confident in business outlook for 2015 Source text for Eikon:

