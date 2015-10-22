BRIEF-PFB Corporation reports Q1 loss per share C$0.13
* PFB Corporation announces financial results for Q1 2017, declares regular quarterly dividend
Oct 22 Saft Groupe SA :
* Signs multi-million dollar long term agreement with Lockheed Martin for telecommunications satellites
* Says the follow-on five-year contract, signed through 2020, validates the continued partnership between Saft and Lockheed Martin for Li-ion cells for satellites
May 11 Spirit Airlines Inc said on Thursday it had reached a deal with an airline pilots union to extend indefinitely a temporary restraining order issued by a U.S. court directing its pilots to return to work after a labor dispute.