Oct 22 Brederode SA :

* Says stagnation of European economy, aggravated geopolitical tensions in Middle East and hesitant recovery in US, make it difficult to accurately forecast H2 results

* Says as of September 30, 2015, the uncalled commitments totalled 497 million euros ($553 million) against 507 million euros at June 30

* New commitments were made during the third quarter for 25 million euros bringing the total amount for the first nine months of the year to 122 million euros

